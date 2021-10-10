RCB vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCB vs KKR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In the Eliminator of VIVO IPL 2021 – the third and fourth place teams of group stage Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against each other in the quest to give them a chance to get a place in the final. The VIVO IPL RCB vs KKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 11. Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at the third spot on the points table with 9 wins in 14 matches on the other side, KKR who played dominant cricket throughout the UAE leg ended at the fourth spot with 7 wins out of 14. Meanwhile, during the UAE leg, KKR registered a comprehensive win over RCB to resume their season and it will definitely give them an edge over Virat Kohli's men in the eliminator Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs KKR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue – Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RCB vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kona Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Daniel Christian

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Kona Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, George Garton, Akash Deep

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee

