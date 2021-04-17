RCB vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2021 Match 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's RCB vs KKR at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as IPL 2021 Match 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to get underway on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore have played dominant cricket so far in the league by winning the first two matches of their season. The team look well balanced this year with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel. On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders are going through a rough patch as a couple of their star players have misfired in the first two-game with the likes of Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan. KKR need Russell to fire with the bat to prove their authority over other teams. The IPL 2021 Match 10 match between RCB vs KKR will begin at 3.30 APM IST – April 18, Sunday.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 Match 10 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 3:00 AM IST, April 18, Sunday

Venue: Chepauk Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – AB de Villiers

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounder – Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Rajat Patidar

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

