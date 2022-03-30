RCB vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

RCB vs KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 30 Wednesday:

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

The two outfits head into the game on the back of contrasting results. While the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score.

For RCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein. Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.

Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also played a significant cameo and his role would be crucial once again, if RCB have to set or chase a big total. If these four go all guns blazing, then it would be a daunting task for the varied KKR attack.

While the KKR bowling unit will have to be particularly cautious of the six-hitting prowess of Du Plessis, which was on display on Sunday, RCB bowlers would have to quickly forget the hammering they received at the hands of the Punjab batters.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between RCB vs KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 30

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue:Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis (vc), Virat Kohli(C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.