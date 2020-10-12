

















Load More

RCB vs KKR, Match 28, IPL 2020 Highlights

Bangalore outplayed Kolkata as their batsmen first set it up and their bowlers successfully defended 195. Defending scores has been their biggest drawback in the past, but not tonight. Bangalore is slowly but surely becoming the team to beat. They are having a good run recently and would like to continue it. Bangalore win by 82 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 29

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 28 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 28 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 28 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs KKR from Sharjah here. Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 13

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of T20 Tournament Due to Rib Injury

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.