Live Updates

  • 11:05 PM IST

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Kolkata are losing wickets quickly, Cummins departs. This is going from bad to worse. It has to be said that they have been outplayed in the match. They never really looked in in the 195 chase. KKR: 90/7 in 15 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Did KKR get the combination wrong? Morris into the attack, RCB looking aggressive. All eyes on Russell. Russell dropped, he has got a lifeline. Will this change the game? If anyone can gun this down, it has to be Russell. KKR: 71/5 in 13 overs

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Tripathi will have to give the bulk of the strike to Russell. KKR cannot afford to lose another wicket. Two to Tripathi to get off the mark. Bangalore right on top. Kolkata need 16 per over. KKR: 69/5 in 12 overs

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Morgan departs, Kolkata is reeling with half their side back in the pavilion. The onus is on Russell now to get Kolkata close. The RCB spinners have been exceptional – Sundar and Chahal.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Karthik joins Morgan. The English skipper has got a move on with a boundary. Kolkata needs to up the ante or else they are falling behind. KKR: 61/3 in 10 overs

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Gill runout and Morgan feels he is the one to be blamed. Gill was set and he was the one expected to carry on.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Morgan comes in to join Gill and he tries the reverse sweep straight away and De Villiers has caught the ball. The umpire has given it not out but RCB take the DRS, but Morgan survives. This is a big moment in the match. Kolkata is already needing more than 12 per over early, this is difficult. KKR: 54/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Spin from both ends, Sundar operating. Sundar has also had a good tournament. Rana is looking to come hard at Sundar but the bowler doing a good job to keep him calm. KKR: 51/1 in 8 overs

RCB vs KKR, Match 28, IPL 2020 Highlights

Bangalore outplayed Kolkata as their batsmen first set it up and their bowlers successfully defended 195. Defending scores has been their biggest drawback in the past, but not tonight. Bangalore is slowly but surely becoming the team to beat. They are having a good run recently and would like to continue it. Bangalore win by 82 runs. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 29

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 28 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 28 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 28 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs KKR from Sharjah here. Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 13

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of T20 Tournament Due to Rib Injury

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.