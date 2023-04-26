Top Recommended Stories

  RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Roy, Jagadeesan Eye Good Start For Kolkata
live

RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Roy, Jagadeesan Eye Good Start For Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 36: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 36.

Published: April 26, 2023 7:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Narayan Jagadeesan (W)

15* (14) 3x4, 0x6

Jason Roy

19 (10) 3x4, 1x6

David Willey

(1.6-0-22-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(2-0-13-0)
RCB vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Struggling Kolkata Desperate For Victory Against Bangalore.

Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 5 runs coming from the over, Kolkata are now at 18/0. KKR 18/0 (3)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: 5 runs coming from the over, which includes a Jagadeesan boundary. Kolkata now stand at 13/0 after 2 overs. KKR 13/0 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Decent start from Kolkata. 8 runs coming from the over. Jason Roy getting the runs on the board with a couple of boundaries. KKR 8/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Roy, Jagadeesan open innings for Kolkata. Siraj has the new ball for RCB.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana at the TOSS | Second half of the tournament has started, it’s an important game. We’ve played some good cricket, some not so good. It’s time to step up. If we play well collectively, the result will be in our favour. In previous games, we’ve had unforced changes. Shardul had a niggle, Gurbaz had a niggle. We were going to bat. One change from the last match – Vaibhav Arora comes in for Kulwant.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli at the TOSS | Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we’ve chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I’m not used to (stand-in captaincy). It’s been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he’ll be back leading from the next game. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: David Willey ahead of the Toss | It (experience) has been great. Back in Bangalore this year after being in the bubble last year. It’s great to be playing here at the Chinnaswamy, fantastic crowd and we’re playing some good cricket. Hopefully our good form can continue. (Bowling in this venue) It’s a graveyard, isn’t it. You know you are going to go for runs, you have to accept that and guys are going to play good shots. Different guys have different plans and just try to execute as best as you can. Guys are gonna play well and you just gotta accept and take it on your chin. Here, if you bowl well, you can turn the game. There’s a lot of runs scored here, the impact player makes a big difference. If you can bowl well and take wickets, bowl some tight overs, you are going to have a massive impact on the game. In the day game the other day, there was a little bit in the pitch, you could smash the hard length and there was just enough there. Under lights, the pitch gets better, it’s very difficult to bowl. You need a lot of different deliveries to outthink the batters.

LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 36 of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Wednesday.

It is also the first reverse fixture of IPL 2023 to kickstart the second half of the league stage. The last time these two teams met in the competition, Kolkata won by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Bangalore enter Wednesday’s match with back-to-back wins, while Kolkata arrive after four straight losses in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Kohli said Faf du Plessis will continue to play the impact player role due to injury and hopes for him to be back captaining the side from their next game.

“No brainer in bowling first. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we’ve chased well here,” said Kohli.

“It was unexpected but nothing I’m not used to (stand-in captaincy). It’s been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect,” he added.

Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana said pacer Vaibhav Arora comes in for fellow fast-bowler Kulwant Khejroliya.

“Second half of the tournament has started, it’s an important game. We’ve played some good cricket, some not so good. It’s time to step up. If we play well collectively, the result will be in our favour,” said Rana.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat.

Published Date: April 26, 2023 7:29 PM IST

