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RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Raipur Weather Update: Will RAIN ruin chances for Virat Kohlis side

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Raipur Weather Update: Will RAIN ruin chances for Virat Kohli’s side

A yellow warning for thunderstorms for MET department was issued for Raipur on Wednesday ahead of IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rain or thunderstorms could affect RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match in Raipur on Wednesday. (Source: X)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the business-end of the IPL 2026 season as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 57 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. A win for RCB will not only take them to the top of the table with 16 points but will almost assure them of a berth in the Playoffs stages.

On the other hand, another defeat at the hands of KKR will open the gates for other contenders like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals apart from Knight Riders themselves to sneak into the Playoffs. One thing that both RCB and KKR can’t afford is rain and wet weather in Raipur, especially a washed-out clash at this stage of the tournament.

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In what will be bad news for Virat Kohli’s RCB team, a yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the city of Raipur on Wednesday. But the IPL 2025 winners will be hoping that the thunderstorm will miss the match timings on Wednesday evening.

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The temperature around evening is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with humidity around 37 per cent. There will be around 5 per cent cloud cover over Raipur on Wednesday with around 2 per cent probability of rain.

Check Raipur weather prediction for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match HERE…

The match will be played on the same surface on which RCB faced Mumbai Indians on Sunday, which ended up being a last-over thriller. It was the first IPL match in Raipur since 2016.

The Raipur pitch provided movement for the fast bowlers early on as well as some assistance to the spin bowlers in the first innings too making it rather challenging for batter from both sides.

Unlike majority of the matches in the IPL 2026 season, a total between 160 and 180 will be challenging to chase on this surface. “We have to be ready for all kinds of surfaces we get and as a team we are pretty much prepared to face such challenges. It is part and parcel of the game, we have to adapt, read the situation and respond,” RCB bowling coach Omkar Salvi said about the track in Raipur on Tuesday.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Is there provision for Reserve Day in league matches of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not kept any provision for Reserve Day in league stage matches in the IPL 2026 season. Both RCB and KKR have to play at least 5 overs each for it to constitute a match.

KKR already have seen one match washed out due to rain against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month when they had to share one point each. The deadline for starting a 5-overs-a-side match in IPL 2026 is 1050pm IST with BCCI providing allowance for an extra hour in case the game is affected by rain.

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