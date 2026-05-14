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RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hits a century as Bengaluru beat Kolkata in thrilling affair

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hits a century as Bengaluru beat Kolkata in thrilling affair

Virat Kohli’s masterful century powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite Raghuvanshi’s gritty 71, RCB chased down 193 in Raipur to solidify their lead at the top

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Virat Kohli struck a fantastic century to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards a 6-wicket victory victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League 2026. The victory not only solidified RCB’s position at the top of the table but also halted KKR’s impressive 4-match winning streak.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl, RCB’s disciplined attack immediately put KKR under pressure. Despite the sluggish nature of the Raipur surface, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a composed 71 off 46 balls. He found support in Rinku Singh, whose late-innings cameo of 49 off 29 deliveries propelled KKR to a competitive total of 192/4.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the current Purple Cap holder, remained the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with economical figures of 1/34.

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Chasing 193, RCB’s pursuit was headlined by a vintage performance from Virat Kohli. Silencing critics after two consecutive ducks, Kohli played a sensational knock of 105 off 60 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. His ability to navigate the middle-over spin of Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy was the turning point of the match.

While KKR’s Kartik Tyagi briefly threatened a comeback with 3 wickets for 32 runs, Kohli’s dominance ensured the asking rate remained manageable. Despite the early departures of Jacob Bethell (15 off 12), Rajat Patidar (11 off 8) and Tim David (2 off 3), Virat Kohli steered his side towards a comfortable victory with wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma scoring the winning runs in the first ball of the 20th over.

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The defending champions are now within touching distance of the play-offs with only one more victory in their remaining two matches leading them to a top 4 finish. Up next, Bengaluru will face the Punjab Kings in last year’s finale on Sunday, May 17 and the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, May 22.

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