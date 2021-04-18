Live Cricket Score RCB vs KKR Match Updates IPL 2021

RCB vs KKR Live Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore decided to play with three overseas players as Dan Christian made a place for Rajat Patidar.

Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates RCB vs KKR IPL 2021: GLENN MAXWELL DEPARTS! Short Ball does the trick as Maxwell, who was looking exhausted in Chennai’s heat, edges it and the fielder makes no mistake in grabbing that. This wicket might reduce some runs from RCB’s innings. Maxwell scored a brilliant 78. Excellent over from Cummins. RCB 148/4 in 17 overs

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: Another good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they get 11 runs from it. AB de Villiers manufactures to classic boundaries against Prasiddh Krishna to turn a good over into an expensive one. RCB are looking to reach the 200 run mark. RCB 145/3 in 16 overs

  • 4:50 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Extraordinary batting from the RCB SUPERSTARS! Seventeen runs from the Varun Chakravarthy over as AB de Villiers slams a couple of fours while Glenn Maxwell finishes it off with a reverse-sweep for a maximum. Pressure on KKR bowlers and skipper. RCB 134/3 in 15 overs

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Live RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell finishes the over with a smart boundary over the third man. Maxwell was well prepared for a ball outside off stump and he slashes it collects a boundary. Eleven Runs from the Pat Cummins over as RCB are taking full charge over the innings now. RCB 117/3 in 14 overs

  • 4:37 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Tight over from Varun Chakravarthy as only five runs come from it. Strategic Time Out. RCB will make plans on when they will start the all attack mode in this innings with two of their finest in the middle. While KKR will look to find a way to break the stand. RCB 106/3 in 13 overs

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021: Excellent over from young Krishna as he hit the right area to not give enough room to batters. Only six runs from the over and a big wicket of Padikkal. RCB have reached the 100-run mark and they will want Maxwell and AB de Villiers to stay till the end to get them near 180. RCB 101/3 in 12 overs

  • 4:29 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: KKR finally get a wicket! It’s Praiddh Krishna who manages to remove Devdutt Padikkal who was struggling to score quick runs. In the quest to collect a boundary Padikkal takes the aerial route but misses the connection and gets caught at mid-wicket. RCB 95/3 in 11.1 overs

  • 4:24 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Decent over from Prasiddh Krishna as he manages to keep the batters quiet despite a boundary. Six runs from the over but RCB are not panicking at the moment and looking to hit the bad balls for boundaries and rotate the strikes on others. Padikkal is looking to accelerate now. RCB 84/2 in 10 overs

  • 4:19 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: GLENN MAXWELL HITS FIFTY! A top-class knock so far Maxwell as he came to bat in a very difficult situation with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar back in the hut. Maxwell stamps his authority over the bowlers and made Eoin Morgan change his plans. RCB 78/2 in 9 overs

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Updates: RCB are taking control over the game now as Varun Chakravarthy leaked 14 runs from his second over. Eoin Morgan needs to find a way to break this stand as RCB already have AB de Villiers sitting in the dugout ready to come and thrash the bowlers all over the park. RCB 67/2 in 8 overs