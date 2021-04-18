Live Cricket Score RCB vs KKR Match Updates IPL 2021

RCB vs KKR Live Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. After winning back to back games, Virat Kohli’s RCB have a chance to complete their hat-trick of wins in the IPL as their next challenge is Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore are look more balanced than the last couple of seasons with Glenn Maxwell’s inclusion as the Aussie has played a couple of good knocks so far which released pressure from Kohli and AB de Villiers. On the other hand, Kolkata lost their last game to Mumbai Indians from a very comfortable position. Andre Russell flopped in the first two matches with bat and KKR will want him back in form as they move forward in this season. Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 10: BLR vs KOL Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, 03.30 PM IST April 18, Sunday

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RCB vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Chennai here. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers - Who to Pick as Captain, Vice Captain of Your Dream11 Team For RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 10 at Chennai?