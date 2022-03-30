Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Late surge from Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy take Kolkata Knight Riders to 128. There is no stopping Wanindu Hasaranga tonight as he completes his Four-fer and leaves KKR toothless. Harshal Patel after a maiden wicket over picks up the all important wicket of Andre Russell. KKR’s sloppy play continues as Sam Billings mistimes his shot and Virat Kohli takes a simple catch, Harshal Patel will claim it. Wanindu Hasaranga gets two in two, removes Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson in consecutive deliveries. KKR being sloppy. After Akash Deep got Nitish Rana Shreyas Iyer give his wicket cheaply as Wanindu Hasaranga claims his first wicket of the match. Mohammed Siraj strikes as he sends Ajinkya Rahane 9(10) back to the pavilion, KKR lose openers. Akash Deep draws first blood for Royal Challengers Bangalore, removes Venkatesh Iyer 10(14). RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Set To Join Delhi Capitals Squad After Being Ruled Out Of Pakistan Series, Cricket Australia Confirms

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 9:15 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Harshal to Umesh | OUT! That’s it ! KKR have been ALL OUT ! Late surge from Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy take KKR to 128. KKR 128/AO (18.5)
  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Harshal to Varun | FOUR! that is poor from Hasaranga at backward point. He is one of the best fielders there in world cricket at the moment, but the ball spins away to run wide of his hands as he went down to field. KKR 118/9 (18)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: 6 off the over, Kolkata are now at 110/9. KKR 110/9 (17)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Hasaranga to Southee | 16 gone ! Kolkata are now at 104/9. KKR 104/9 (16)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Hasaranga to Southee | OUT! Caught by du Plessis!! Hasaranga gets four and the end is near. Pushed through quicker on the stumps, Southee can’t hold back and mistimes the loft, easy catch for Faf at long-on, he comes in and takes it two-handed. Trademark celebration from Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan is now the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. KKR 101/9 (15)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Harshal to Russell | OUT! BIG BLOW TO KKR ! THEIR LAST HOPE DEPARTS ! Caught by Karthik!! That’s the wicket RCB wanted. Big smile on Faf’s face. Scrambled-seam length ball wide outside off, Russell slashes hard but gets an outside-edge that is gobbled up by Karthik. KKR 99/8 (14)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Harshal to Russell | FOUR ! KKR’s support staff are suddenly pumped. Floated up outside off, Russell slices the loft but even a slice from this man is good enough to carry the ball 84-metres over long-off. Shahbaz Ahmed is under pressure and it is showing on his face. KKR 99/7 (13)

  • 8:42 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Ahmed to Russell | SIX ! Russell goes after Shahbaz Ahmed and sends the slogsweep over mid-wicket. Went down and smashed it with brute force. He has to play his shots and also farm the strike. KKR 92/7 (12.3)
  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Harshal to Billings | OUT! Patel strikes ! Billings depart ! They KKR batting order is crumbling down like a pack of cards ! Caught by Kohli!! Another short ball gets a KRR wicket. Short outside off, Billings miscues the pull and Kohli takes a dolly at long-on – well in from the boundary. Billings is disappointed as he closes his eyes before walking away. KKR 83/7 (11.4)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Hasaranga to Russell | SIX! Little bit of air and Russell goes down on one knee to slogs sweep the delivery miles in the air over mid-wicket. KKR 83/6 (11)