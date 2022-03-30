Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with each other in their next game of IPL 2022. RCB vs KKR clash will take place on March 30 (Wednesday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer is the skipper of KKR in the tournament while Faf du Plessis is the captain of RCB. In their opening game, KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, RCB lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets. In KKR vs CSK match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. With the help of MS Dhoni’s 50 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 26, CSK managed to put up 131-5 on the scoreboard. Later, KKR comfortably chased down the target with a 44-run knock by Ajinkya Rahane. In RCB vs PBKS match, RCB batted first and posted a mammoth total of 250-2 on the scoreboard. Faf du Plessis slammed 88 runs while Dinesh Karthik smacked quickfire 34. Later, Punjab Kings chased the target with 5 wickets in their hands.Also Read - IPL: Universe Boss Chris Gayle Starts Preparation For IPL 2023, Shares Story on Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 (SCORECARD)

Check the latest Indian Premier League 2022 Score, RCB vs KKR Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Today, RCB vs KKR T20 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Match here. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KKR T20 Live Score and RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Pacer Umran Malik Should Be Handled With Care And Kept In Mix Feels Former India Coach Ravi Shastri

Also Read - IPL 2022: AB de Villiers Predicts Virat Kohli Will Score 600 Plus Runs For Royal Challengers Bangalore This Season

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: HEAD TO HEAD | Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the head-to-head record between the two sides. KKR have won 16 times in 29 meetings between the two teams so far in the history of IPL.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: RCB SQUAD | Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: KKR SQUAD | Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata notched up a six-wicket win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a bit of a stutter. Meanwhile, Bangalore, despite a stellar outing with the bat, were beaten by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets. With new captains at the helm, both these sides will look to get some momentum going when they face off at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30).Although RCB come off as a rather strong side on paper, the Knights have looked fluent and that makes for interesting player battles. Ahead of the mid-week encounter in IPL 2022, we look at the player battles to watch out for.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with each other in their next game of IPL 2022. RCB vs KKR clash will take place on March 30 (Wednesday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match 6 Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders !