Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with each other in their next game of IPL 2022. RCB vs KKR clash will take place on March 30 (Wednesday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer is the skipper of KKR in the tournament while Faf du Plessis is the captain of RCB. In their opening game, KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, RCB lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets. In KKR vs CSK match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. With the help of MS Dhoni's 50 and Ravindra Jadeja's 26, CSK managed to put up 131-5 on the scoreboard. Later, KKR comfortably chased down the target with a 44-run knock by Ajinkya Rahane. In RCB vs PBKS match, RCB batted first and posted a mammoth total of 250-2 on the scoreboard. Faf du Plessis slammed 88 runs while Dinesh Karthik smacked quickfire 34. Later, Punjab Kings chased the target with 5 wickets in their hands.

