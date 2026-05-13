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RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to rise to the number one place once again with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 57 in Raipur on Wednesday.

RCB opener Virat Kohli (left) speaks to KKR's Rachin Ravindra during training session in Raipur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to get back to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table as they take on resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 57 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. RCB have slipped to the second spot after Gujarat Titans win on Tuesday night but Virat Kohli’s side can take a big step towards the Playoffs with another victory.

While RCB will be facing a 8th-ranked team in KKR currently but the Knight Riders have won their last four matches in a row after a horror start to the season when they failed to notch up a single win in their first six games.

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RCB finally broke a run of two successive losses with a hard-fought win over Mumbai Indians in Raipur last Sunday and will be looking to carry forward the same momentum against KKR. “The more we win such games, the more the team’s camaraderie reflects. Everyone cares for each other, everyone is helping each other. There is trust in everyone that they can win a match. Such games make the trust stronger,” RCB bowling coach Omkar Salvi said in the pre-match press conference in Raipur on Tuesday about the win over MI.

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The Knight Riders will be on a high after their four-game winning streak. They can mount a fairytale comeback if they somehow manage to sneak into the Playoffs stages.

“We have not discussed anything about the future. It is a cliche to avoid looking ahead, but that is the case. From our position midway through the tournament to the cricket we have played in recent games, especially the last few, it has been impressive to watch our group unite across all facets. Against Delhi Capitals, we ticked every box in a complete performance, which is what we are chasing. We are quietly confident in our skills and trajectory, giving us a strong chance to reach our goals. We are optimistic, knowing IPL history shows teams can reach the finals after slow starts. The key is continuing to deliver complete games like we did against DC,” KKR assistant coach Shane Watson said about his side’s comeback.

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KKR hold a big edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against RCB with 20 wins as compared to 15 losses. In fact, since 2023, KKR have only lost one game to RCB and won 4 matches.

: ’ ! There’s a new found belief in the camp, but they’re leaving no stone unturned. Here’s more from skipper Rajat, Mentor DK and the man who knows KKR pretty well – Venky Iyer, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB… pic.twitter.com/zFVePx7WfT — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2026

Here are all the details about Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57…

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 will take place on Wednesday, May 13.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd/Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Solanki / Daksh Kamra

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