RCB vs KKR Match Highlights  IPL 2021 Eliminator

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 live score and updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in a tight Eliminator match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday. Kolkata chased down the target of 139 with two balls to spare. They will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill started off with a flick through square leg of Mohammed Siraj. In the next over, Venkatesh Iyer joined the party, pulling George Garton over backward square leg. Gill then tore into Garton in the third over with a hat-trick of boundaries. Harshal Patel, introduced in the final over of power-play, made the first strike for Bangalore as Gill was foxed by an off-cutter and holed to mid-on moving to his right.Also Read - IPL Eliminator: Sunil Narine's All-Round Brilliance Guides KKR to 4-Wicket Win Over RCB; Will Face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

  • 11:15 PM IST

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: And it’s Done and Dusted at Sharjah as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets with two balls to spare. The first ball of the final over went for a boundary which almost sealed the game for KKR. Virat Kohli and Co gave a touch fight to Kolkata Knight Riders but Sunil Narine’s three sixes in the 12th over took the game away from RCB. KKR 139/6 in 19.4 overs beat RCB by 4 wickets

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: A very tidy penultimate over from George Garton as only five runs came from it. The match is still in KKR’s favour as RCB still have to pull off a miraculous final over to pull off a stunning win. KKR 132/6 in 19 overs

  • 10:57 PM IST

    12 runs are needed from the last two overs!

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! And Mohammed Siraj strikes again as Dinesh Karthik is walking back towards the pavilion. An excellent low catch from KS Bharat and RCB are still trying hard to make a comeback. The required run rate is still below six. KKR 126/6 in 17.4 overs

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets Sunil Narine with a peach of a delivery and RCB fans still have faith in their players to pull off a comeback here. KKR 125/5 in 17.2 overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Another top over from Harshal Patel as only four runs came from it and he also created a golden chance to dismiss Sunil Narine but Devdutt Padikkal dropped the catch. KKR now need 15 runs from the last three overs. KKR 124/4 in 17 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Eight runs came from Glenn Maxwell’s over as Kolkata are marching towards the victory. A very questionable captaincy from Virat Kohli as he is preferring Maxwell over Shahbaz Ahmed. KKR 120/4 in 16 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! Yuvzendra Chahal removes Nitish Rana! Is this another twist in the game? RCB need something miraculous to win the match from here. Rana played a rash shot at this stage of the game and ABD grabs a clean catch. KKR 110/4 in 14.2 overs