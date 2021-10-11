RCB vs KKR Match Highlights IPL 2021 Eliminator

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 live score and updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in a tight Eliminator match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday. Kolkata chased down the target of 139 with two balls to spare. They will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill started off with a flick through square leg of Mohammed Siraj. In the next over, Venkatesh Iyer joined the party, pulling George Garton over backward square leg. Gill then tore into Garton in the third over with a hat-trick of boundaries. Harshal Patel, introduced in the final over of power-play, made the first strike for Bangalore as Gill was foxed by an off-cutter and holed to mid-on moving to his right.Also Read - IPL Eliminator: Sunil Narine's All-Round Brilliance Guides KKR to 4-Wicket Win Over RCB; Will Face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

