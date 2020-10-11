RCB vs KKR MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

MyTeam11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 28 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RCB vs KKR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Two winning teams in their previous matches are going to be taking on each other. The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata in a high-octane encounter on Monday. Both teams have four wins from six matches and have looked strong so far. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score MI vs DC, Today's Match 27 Mumbai vs Delhi Live Updates: Suryakumar, Hardik Fall in Quick Sucession

Both teams will be high on confidence after clinching a win in their previous games. While Bangalore picked a convincing victory over Chennai, Kolkata pulled off a thrilling 2-run win over Punjab. A win here will strengthen their position in the top 4. Also Read - IPL 2020: 16-Year-Old Detained in Gujarat For Issuing Threats to MS Dhoni's Minor Daughter

Weather Report Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 28 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 12

Temp : 26 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 23%

Pitch report

Batting pitch : 60%

Bowling pitch : 40%

Pace bowling: 60%

Spin bowling: 40%

Team News

Bangalore: Chris Morris inclusion in the playing XI proved to be a blessing for Virat Kohli as the South African all-rounder returned the figure of 3/19 in his first match. Aaron Finch’s form might concern management a little and they might give youngster Josh Philippe a chance in the upcoming match.

Kolkata: Kolkata included Prasidh Krishna in place of Shivam Mavi in the last game after the latter suffered an injury and the youngster didn’t disappoint as his 3/29 shifted the game towards Kolkata side. After a thrilling win, Kolkata could be unchanged again this time out.

Bangalore would be very pleased with the performance against Chennai as their bowlers, who were a major concern, were on target and defended a modest total of 169 comfortably. Youngster Washington Sundar has been in fine form with the ball and has been a key bowler for Bangalore in the powerplay.

The skipper, Virat Kohli himself was at his best against Chennai as he played a superb knock of 90* on a slow wicket and gave his bowlers a chance to defend a modest total.

Kolkata, on the other side, had couple of close games but they managed to cross the line and secure crucial points. However, they will be tested in this match against Bangalore.

The likes of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, and Dinesh Karthik have one good inning under their belt but they haven’t been consistent. Their bowling too has some issues. Andre Russell was injured in the previous match and did not bowl. It’s still not clear whether he will bowl against Bangalore or not. Sunil Narine has been warned for an illegal action and may also not bowl. This will add some pressure on youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

RCB vs KKR MyTeam11

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Probable Playing XI

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna

Best 14

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Chris Morris

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, AB de Villers

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Check MyTeam11 Prediction/ RCB MyTeam11/ KKR MyTeam11/ Royal Challengers Bangalore MyTeam11/ Kolkata Knight Riders MyTeam11/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more