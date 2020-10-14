RCB vs KXIP 11Wickets Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 11Wickets Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, 11Wickets Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RCB vs KXIP at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: On an individual level, IPL 2020 has been excellent for KL Rahul. However, it has been cruel to his team Kings XI Punjab. Thrice they have surrendered contests from a clear winning position. As a result, they are last among the eight teams in the points table. And time is running out now. Every team has played at least seven matches now and the race for the playoffs is heating up. They need to start winning now. Their latest opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore have been impressive. They have won five out of their seven matches and are sitting pretty at the third spot. Virat Kohli is in flow as well but he knows how quickly things can turn around. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, DC vs RR 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Smith, Buttler Depart; Delhi Spoil Rajasthan Start in 162 Chase

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 15. Also Read - IPL 2020: After MS Dhoni's Controversial Reaction, Virat Kohli Suggests a Massive Rule Change

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy XI Tips, Live Streaming, Sharjah Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Weather Forecast For Match 31

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch (12th man)

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

KXIP: , KL Rahul (captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghHarpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

