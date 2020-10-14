RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RCB vs KXIP at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Kings XI Punjab must be frustrated and livid with how their season is turning out to be. They have won just one of their seven matches so far and languishing at the bottom. At least three of their defeats have come from a position when they were the clear favourites. Clear favourites will be an understatement. The game was theirs to be lost. And they did. They now face a team that has been on the upswing. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their seven matches and lost just two. They are third in the points table and have won their previous two matches. There are two encouraging news for Punjab though. First, Chris Gayle is fit and in all likeliness will play his first game of the season come Thursday and second – RCB are the only team KXIP have beaten so far. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, DC vs RR 2020 Match 30 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Dhawan, Iyer Build For Delhi After Archer's Blow

RCB vs KXIP Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 15. Also Read - IPL 2020 Mid-Season Transfer: Will MS Dhoni-Led CSK Get Players? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Answers

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Mandeep Singh, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs KXIP FULL SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB Dream11 Team/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.