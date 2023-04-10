Home

Bangalore vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 15: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 10, Monday

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 15: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Virat Kohli bats at nets ahead of LSG clash. (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangalore vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Match 15: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 10, Monday:

Match Details

Match: RCB vs LSG, match 15, IPL

Date & Time: April 10, 7:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mark Wood, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable Playing XI

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham/Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan/Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

