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RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Will rain become a threat in Chinnaswamy showdown?

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Will rain become a threat in Chinnaswamy showdown?

Look at the weather updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 weather updates

The match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants’ performance in IPL 2026

Both the teams performed brilliantly in the tournament. Let’s discuss their performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants have played four matches in the tournament till now. Out of four matches, they have won two games and lost two as well. In their last match, they faced their well-known rivals, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a heavy defeat by seven wickets. Lucknow Super Giants showcased a poor performance in both the departments of batting and bowling. It will be interesting to see if they bounce back against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or continue their losing streak.

Let’s discuss their opponents, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who performed in the tournament. RCB have played four matches in the tournament. Out of four matches, they have won three matches. The one defeat came against Rajasthan Royals. The table toppers brutally thrashed them and defeated them by 6 wickets. Speaking about their last, where they faced their well-known rivals, the Mumbai Indians. In the clash, RCB took momentum over Mumbai Indians as, with the bat, they just thrashed MI as they posted 240 runs on the board in 20 overs. In response, MI couldn’t chase down the target and lost the match by 18 runs.

Weather report for RCB vs LSG clash in IPL 2026

It will be interesting to see the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The exciting part is the face-off of the Delhi boys. Yes, you guessed it right, Digvesh Rathi and Virat Kohli. However, ahead of the highly-intense match, the thing which really plays an important role in the match, Weather report.

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So, let’s see the weather report for this evening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The good news for fans is, there is no rain threat looms over the RCB vs LSG clash. The weather will be present for the evening’s game. There will be around 12 percent cloud cover, which couldn’t ruin the game and expectations for the fans.

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