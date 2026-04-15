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RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant-led LSG look for rhythm as they face Rajat Patidar’s side at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to extend their winning streak as they take on Lucknow Super Giants, who are heading into the match after a 7-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Published date india.com Published: April 15, 2026 4:18 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026:  Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most dangerous batting sides this IPL season, consistently crossing the 200-run mark comfortably. Their aggressive approach and high strike rates have made them a dominant force so far.

RCB’s biggest strength this season has been their power-packed top order. Players like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Devdutt Padikkal have been in attacking mode right from the start, taking apart bowling attacks with ease.

Meawhile, Lucknow Super Giants, though, have a bowling unit that can challenge that dominance. Mohammed Shami has been leading the attack with control and experience, while Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi have backed him up well. Still, facing an in-form RCB batting lineup on a batting-friendly Bengaluru pitch will be a serious test for them.

LSG’s major setback this season is captain Rishabh Pant, who hasn’t found consistency, and the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran haven’t clicked together as a unit. As a result, despite a few individual performances, the team has not been able to build momentum and are placed seventh, having managed two wins and two losses so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 23 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI:  Virat Kohli, PD Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Suyash Sharma, JA Duffy

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026, Live score and Updates here-

Live Updates

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:34 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: The surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been offered a good batting track. At the same time, it hasn’t been entirely one-sided, with pace bowlers – especially those with extra bounce finding some assistance. Another trend to watch is the advantage for teams batting second, as chasing sides have had better success, winning four of the last seven matches at this venue over the past two seasons.

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:14 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: Rishabh Pant has enjoyed playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL as he has smashed four half-centuries and a century at an impressive strike rate of 159. He will be eager to turn things around in this match and get back among the runs.

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:03 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: Josh Hazlewood’s availability remains uncertain, the Australian pacer has featured in just one match this season and was absent from practice on the eve of the game, leaving his availability unclear.

  • Apr 15, 2026 4:53 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: In terms of availability, Virat Kohli skipped fielding in the previous match against Mumbai due to a suspected leg issue. However, signs from the training session ahead of the game were encouraging. Kohli, despite having his left leg strapped, batted for around 45 minutes without any visible discomfort, indicating he could be fit to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

  • Apr 15, 2026 4:31 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: Talking about the head-to-head encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a 4-2 advantage over Lucknow Super Giants overall. However, the record shifts at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB have lost both their matches against LSG, giving the visitors a perfect record at this venue.

  • Apr 15, 2026 4:23 PM IST

    RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Cricket Match: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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