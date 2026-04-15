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RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant-led LSG look for rhythm as they face Rajat Patidars side at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant-led LSG look for rhythm as they face Rajat Patidar’s side at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to extend their winning streak as they take on Lucknow Super Giants, who are heading into the match after a 7-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most dangerous batting sides this IPL season, consistently crossing the 200-run mark comfortably. Their aggressive approach and high strike rates have made them a dominant force so far.

RCB’s biggest strength this season has been their power-packed top order. Players like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Devdutt Padikkal have been in attacking mode right from the start, taking apart bowling attacks with ease.

Meawhile, Lucknow Super Giants, though, have a bowling unit that can challenge that dominance. Mohammed Shami has been leading the attack with control and experience, while Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi have backed him up well. Still, facing an in-form RCB batting lineup on a batting-friendly Bengaluru pitch will be a serious test for them.

LSG’s major setback this season is captain Rishabh Pant, who hasn’t found consistency, and the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran haven’t clicked together as a unit. As a result, despite a few individual performances, the team has not been able to build momentum and are placed seventh, having managed two wins and two losses so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 23 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, PD Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Suyash Sharma, JA Duffy

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026, Live score and Updates here-

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