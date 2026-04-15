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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match No 23 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match No 23 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

RCB vs LSG Match no. 23 live-streaming details

The match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rishabh Pant’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Both teams will play their 5th match of the tournament. If we talk about their journey in the IPL 2026, till now, it has been like a roller coaster as IPL 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased a brilliant performance throughout the tournament. Their performance reflected their love and respect for their fans as the fans are supporting them to win back-to-back titles. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 4 matches, and won three out of them and lost one, which was against Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB played their last match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), where RCB defeated them by 18 runs. Currently, RCB is in the third spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants, who also performed brilliantly. It’s not wrong to define their journey as a roller coaster. LSG has played 4 matches in the tournament, where they won two out of them and lost two games. They played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a loss to them by seven wickets. GT star players, Prasidh Krishan and Jos Buttler gave a major setback to them with their incredible performance in their respective roles. Currently, Lucknow Super Giants are in the seventh position on the points table.

However, there’s big trouble for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans as the star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli suffered an ‘ankle injury’ against Mumbai Indians on April 12. So, will Virat Kohli play against LSG?

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Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash.

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 will take place on Sunday, April 15.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 IPL 2026 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 23 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

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