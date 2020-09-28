11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

RCB vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 10 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday. RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 11 Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with a classy half-century, did not do much against KXIP and will be aiming for consistency. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 28

Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab for the ninth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Nicholas Pooran Leaves Cricket World Stunned With His Unreal Fielding Effort | WATCH VIDEO

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs MI My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch (C), Virat Kohli (vc), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

RCB vs MI Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe/Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana/Dale Steyn, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB vs MI SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more