Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bengaluru 7.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: All You Need to Know

Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangalore vs Mumbai, IPL 2023, Match 5: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bengaluru 7.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season here on Sunday.

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

However, it remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

While England’s Will Jacks will miss the full season, it is to be seen how Maxwell shapes up given that he missed the last two ODIs for Australia against tIndia in the recent series after playing the first match in Mumbai.

Patidar was RCB’s third highest-scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties. He hit the fastest century by an Indian in IPL in the Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Australia’s Hazlewood was the team’s second most successful bowler with 20 wickets in 20 matches.

Match Details

Match: RCB vs MI, match 5, IPL

Date & Time: April 2, 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs MI Top Fantasy Picks

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders – Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell(vc), Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

F du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, SS Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, RJW Topley

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(C), Tilak Varma, SA Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, H Shokeen, C Green, Ishan Kishan, K Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, JP Behrendorff.

RCB vs MI Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

