RCB vs MI, TATA IPL 2022 Match 18 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket at 07:30 PM IST April 9, Saturday:

More than the individual brilliance, Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far. MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

Despite their struggles, a few players have done well individually. With scores of 81, 54, 14, Ishan Kishan has been a revelation at the top for MI, while young Tilak Varma (22, 61, 38) has made an impression in the middle-order.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 18 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

RCB vs MI Possible Playing 11:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis, Ishan Kishan(VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Tilak Varma, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills Jasprit Bumrah(C), Mohammad Siraj.

RCB vs MI Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

