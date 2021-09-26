RCB vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCB vs MI at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In Match 39 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Sunday evening – Mumbai Indians will turn up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 RCB vs MI match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 26. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the tournament approaches its business end. RCB are still in top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to sixth spot with eight points from nine games.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 39 match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

RCB vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav,

All-rounders – Krunal Pandya,

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

RCB vs MI Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

