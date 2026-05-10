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RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur’s full weather report for match number 54 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium
Mumbai Indians enter today’s clash on the back of a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. Chasing a mammoth target of 228, MI’s openers set the tone with Ryan Rickelton smashing a brutal 83 off 32 balls, which also earned him the player of the match award
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in what is going to be the first game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur this season. The venue will serve as the 2nd home ground of the reigning champions, who head into this match on the back of two back-to-back losses.
Mumbai Indians enter today’s clash on the back of a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. Chasing a mammoth target of 228, MI’s openers set the tone with Ryan Rickelton smashing a brutal 83 off 32 balls, which also earned him the player of the match award.
Also Read: RCB vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score
His partner, the veteran Rohit Sharma provided outstanding support with a blistering 84, helping Mumbai chase down the target with eight balls to spare. The 5-time champions were captained by Suryakumar Yadav against LSG due to the injury absence of full-time skipper Hardik Pandya, whose availability will be decided on the basis of his fitness.
On the flip side, RCB’s momentum endured a blow in their previous match on May 7, suffering a tight 9-run defeat to LSG at the Ekana Stadium. In what was a rain-affected contest, Mitchell Marsh’s spectacular 111 propelled Lucknow to 209/3.
RCB’s chase began disastrously as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Prince Yadav. While Rajat Patidar kept hopes alive with his 61 and Tim David added late fireworks, the defending champions were restricted to 203/6. Despite the loss, RCB remains firmly in the top four, thanks to their superior net run rate.
Also Read: RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in tonight’s game
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Raipur’s full weather report
Tonight in Raipur, conditions are expected to be clear and dry for the match. The temperature will drop to a low of 26 degree Celsius with absolutely no chances of rain. Winds will be coming from the west at 5 mph, while humidity levels are forecasted at 38%.
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
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