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RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipurs full weather report for match number 54 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur’s full weather report for match number 54 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

Mumbai Indians enter today’s clash on the back of a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. Chasing a mammoth target of 228, MI’s openers set the tone with Ryan Rickelton smashing a brutal 83 off 32 balls, which also earned him the player of the match award

Mumbai Indians team celebrating during their win against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. (Photo credit: BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in what is going to be the first game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur this season. The venue will serve as the 2nd home ground of the reigning champions, who head into this match on the back of two back-to-back losses.

Mumbai Indians enter today’s clash on the back of a thrilling 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. Chasing a mammoth target of 228, MI’s openers set the tone with Ryan Rickelton smashing a brutal 83 off 32 balls, which also earned him the player of the match award.

Also Read: RCB vs MI Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

His partner, the veteran Rohit Sharma provided outstanding support with a blistering 84, helping Mumbai chase down the target with eight balls to spare. The 5-time champions were captained by Suryakumar Yadav against LSG due to the injury absence of full-time skipper Hardik Pandya, whose availability will be decided on the basis of his fitness.

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