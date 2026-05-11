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RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya eyeing India comeback, all-rounder is targeting return for THIS major tournament

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya eyeing India comeback, all-rounder is targeting return for THIS major tournament

While speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Krunal Pandya expressed his optimism to represent India at the ODI World Cup next year. He seemed quite emotional during his speech, stating that his current goal is to re-enter the national side and play a part in the 2027 Cricket World Cup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Right after playing out a match winning knock against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his intentions clear about trying to break into the Indian national team for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Krunal, who has won a total of 4 IPL titles, has not played a single game for India since July 2021 with his last appearance coming in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Making a comeback into the national team is always the aim for any player who has fallen out of favor and remained in and out. The same goes for Krunal Pandya, who has appeared to reinvent himself over the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. He was a major reason why RCB were able to break their trophy drought last year and are on-course to win it for the second season in a row.

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Krunal Pandya paves the way for RCB’s victory

The Baroda-born all-rounder has made some massive contributions for RCB this IPL edition with his all-round performance. Last night, in what was a crucial match for the South Indian franchise, Krunal peaked at the right time, paving the way for Bengaluru to go on and win the game against his former employers Mumbai Indians by a narrow 2-wicket margin.

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The left-hander entered the crease in a delicate situation when RCB needed someone to fire towards the backend of their chase of 167 runs. On a night where most of the batters faltered under pressure, Krunal Pandya held firm, fighting off mid-game cramps to smash 73 off 46 at a strike rate of 158.

Though his knock was not enough to see RCB through as the reigning champions needed their tailenders to make batting contributions, but it was Krunal who sparked the comeback.

Krunal dreaming of taking the flight to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year

While speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Krunal Pandya expressed his optimism to represent India at the ODI World Cup next year. He seemed quite emotional during his speech, stating that his current goal is to re-enter the national side and play a part in the 2027 showpiece event.

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“When I was a kid of 6-7 years of age, I wanted to play for the country. Still, it has not changed. 100 per cent, the goal is to play for the country. The next year, we have a World Cup coming. I hope to keep doing well, fingers crossed. Let us hope that I get that opportunity. It would be special for me and my family.” – Krunal Pandya said after RCB’s 2-wicket win over MI.

The 35-year-old has played 5 one-day matches for India, scoring 130 runs with a best 58 not-out. With the ball, Pandya has scalped only 2 wickets but his domestic List A stats are highly impressive, scoring 3001 runs in 98 outings and picking up 118 wickets. This year in the IPL, the all-rounder has 141 runs with 10 wickets in 11 outings.

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