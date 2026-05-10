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RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in tonights game

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in tonight’s game

One thing to watch out for will be the availability of full-time captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the match against LSG due to an injury. It was reported yesterday that he will be assessed before tonight's game. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy and if Hardik remains out today, then the Indian T20I captain will take the charge once again.

Home ground of defending IPL champions RCB will not host IPL 2026 final on May 31. (Photo: IANS)

Defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host 5-time winners the Mumbai Indians tonight in match 54 of the cash-rich tournament. This match will be taking place at the the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which is hosting its first IPL game in nearly a decade. The venue will serve as the 2nd home ground of RCB this season.

The Rajat Patidar-led side, currently sit comfortably in the top four with 12 points. However, following two consecutive losses, they will be eager to secure a win and cement their play-off berth.

Also Read: CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in today’s game

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finds themselves at the bottom of the table with very slim chances of making it to the play-offs. They are coming on the back of an one-sided win against the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, thanks to opening batters Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma’s blistering 83 and 84-run knock respectively.

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One thing to watch out for will be the availability of full-time captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the match against LSG due to an injury. It was reported yesterday that he will be assessed before tonight’s game. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy and if Hardik remains out today, then the Indian T20I captain will take the charge once again.

Suryakumar Yadav, who recently became a father to a girl child with wife Devisha Shetty, has joined the MI camp in Raipur.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 52: Gujarat go 2nd, Shubman Gill shines but Sooryavanshi fails…

The spotlight will remain on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav among others. Kohli has been in vintage form with 379 runs this season but he will face a stern test against his long-time teammate Jasprit Bumrah, who has had an off season this year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match no 54 Predicted 12

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar. Impact sub – Jacob Bethell.

MI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma. Impact sub – Rohit Sharma.

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