RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 live score, IPL Live Match Today, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah’s triple strikes rock Royal Challengers Bangalore in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in match 39 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. RCB captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell hit crucial half-centuries for RCB. Kohli has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal for a duck as Mumbai Indians dent Bangalore’s start in match 39 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team’s performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India’s outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. Check Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Win Last Ball Thriller Against Kolkata Knight Riders to Move to up to No. 1 Position

Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST
    RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score 2021, IPL LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Trent Boult removes Shahbaz Ahmed for 1. Top-class yorker from Boult and Mumbai Indians are right on top here. Brilliant last two overs from them. Yorker on off and middle, Ahmed looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and then uproots the off stump. RCB 162/6 in 19.3 overs vs MI at Dubai International Stadium
  • 9:17 PM IST

    BOOM-BOOM SHINES, RCB REELING

  • 9:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jasprit Bumrah removes Ab De Villiers for 11. That is why Bumrah is one of the best in the world! He gets rid of Maxwell and now gets rid of de Villiers as well. Mumbai right back into this one. Shortish ball, pacy outside off, de Villiers looks to slash at it but it goes off the outside edge towards de Kock who makes no mistake. Can Bangalore still reach 180? Bangalore 161/5 in 18.4 overs vs Mumbai

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Live Score Today IPL 2021, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah has got Glenn Maxwell again! The big-hitting Aussie departs for 56. This is the 7th time he has got him in the Indian Premier League. End of very good innings from Maxwell but Bangalore would have loved for him to stay till the end. Low full toss on middle, Maxwell looks to whip it away again. It goes off the bottom half of the bat towards long-on where Trent Boult takes the catch.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    GLENN MAXWELL STARS ‘ONCE AGAIN’ FOR RCB

  • 9:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! FIFTY FOR GLENN MAXWELL! Very good innings from the Big Show! He has had a good season so far and Bangalore needed this innings from him. Good-length ball on middle, Maxwell works it to mid-wicket for a couple. 18 runs from Adam Milne’s over – can RCB finish on a high? We’ll find out! Royal Challengers Bangalore 156/3 in 18 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 9:11 PM IST

    RCB vs MI Live Score 2021, IPL LIVE MATCH: SIX! How to bowl to this man? He has hit a reverse sweep to a fast bowler! Good-length ball outside off, Maxwell just reverse paddles it over the third man for a maximum. Bangalore 145/3 in 17.1 overs vs Mumbai

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: SIX! Mr. 360 ARRIVES IN DUBAI! That has gone! AB de Villiers gets going off the second ball. This is what Bangalore would have wanted! Full ball on middle from Bumrah, de Villiers lifts it over long-on for a maximum. RCB 135/3 in 16.4 overs vs MI at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Milne removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 51. Kohli falls after scoring a half-century! Big wicket for Mumbai as Kohli would have looked to press on the accelerator! Short ball around middle, Kohli dances down and looks to pull. It takes the top edge and it goes to deep square leg. Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, takes a good catch running in from deep square leg. Once again, Kohli falls at the wrong time, that happened in the Chennai game and it has happened here too. Bangalore 126/3 in 16 overs vs Mumbai

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Kohli-Maxwell Complete 50-Run Stand vs MI