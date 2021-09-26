RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah's triple strikes rock Royal Challengers Bangalore in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in match 39 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. RCB captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell hit crucial half-centuries for RCB. Kohli has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal for a duck as Mumbai Indians dent Bangalore's start in match 39 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats.