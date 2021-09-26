RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 live score, IPL Live Match Today, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT!  Yuzvendra Chahal’s double strikes – Quinton de Kock (24) and Ishan Kishan (9) put Mumbai Indians on the backfoot as  Royal Challengers Bangalore choke defending champions in 166 chase in match 39 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.  Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (51) and Glenn Maxwell (56) power Bangalore to 165/6  vs Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah’s triple strikes rock Royal Challengers Bangalore in the death overs against Mumbai Indians. Kohli has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Earlier, TOSS – Rohit  wins toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai. Check Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Win Last Ball Thriller Against Kolkata Knight Riders to Move to up to No. 1 Position

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Chahal’s ‘Double Blow’ Rocks Mumbai in 167 Chase

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Live Score Today IPL 2021, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Ishan Kishan for 9. Another one bites the dust! Miserable season for Kishan continues! Loopy ball outside off, Kishan dances down the track and looks to swing it away to the leg side. It takes the top edge and it goes to the point region. Harshal Patel settles himself under it and takes a good catch. All of a sudden, Mumbai in a spot of bother here. MI 82/3 in 11 overs vs RCB (165/6)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Glenn Maxwell removes Rohit Sharma for 43. A blow on the wrist for Rohit and a big blow for Mumbai as well as he departs. Maxwell gets into the wicket’s column. He serves a loopy ball, on off. Rohit whips it across the line. The ball flies in the air and goes towards deep mid-wicket. Devdutt Padikkal is there who takes a sharp catch to his left. Mumbai lose their second wicket. Bangalore are right back in the game. Mumbai Indians 79/2 in 10 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (165/6)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OH DEAR! That looks painful. Floated, full and on off from Glenn Maxwell, Ishan Kishan skips down the track and hits it straight towards Rohit Sharma. The ball was going to hit the skipper on his face, but he manages to get his hand up in time and gets hit hard on the palm. If he gets injured, this will be a huge blow for Mumbai.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs MI LIVE SIX! A boundary after some time for Mumbai Indians. Floated, full, and on off from Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma hangs back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. MI 69/1 in 8 overs vs RCB (165/6)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Chahal Strikes, De Kock Departs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Quinton De Kock for 24. Chahal comes into the attack and in no time he strikes and finds the breakthrough. Floated, full and on off from Chahal, de Kock looks to clear the fence on the leg side but does not manage the distance on it. De Kock flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell comes running in and takes a good forward diving catch. A much-needed breakthrough for Bangalore. Mumbai 57/1 in 6.5 overs vs Bangalore (165/6)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES TODAY, RCB vs MI LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai Indians 56/0 in 6 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore! The defending champions have made a terrific start to the run chase. Rohit Sharma has looked really good and is in supreme form. Quinton de Kock has also played some lovely shots too. Bangalore need to pick up wickets otherwise this game will run away from them pretty quickly. Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Rohit, De Kock Lead Mumbai’s Strong Start in Run Chase

  • 10:18 PM IST

    FOUR! Misfield and the 50 is up for Mumbai Indians within the Powerplay! 15 from Dan Christian’s first over! Shorter and on the body from Christian, Rohit this time pulls, it goes towards square leg. The fielder runs to his right gets a hand to it but can’t stop it. Just the 115 needed.