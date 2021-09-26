RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 live score, IPL Live Match Today, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal’s double strikes – Quinton de Kock (24) and Ishan Kishan (9) put Mumbai Indians on the backfoot as Royal Challengers Bangalore choke defending champions in 166 chase in match 39 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (51) and Glenn Maxwell (56) power Bangalore to 165/6 vs Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah’s triple strikes rock Royal Challengers Bangalore in the death overs against Mumbai Indians. Kohli has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Earlier, TOSS – Rohit wins toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai. Check Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Win Last Ball Thriller Against Kolkata Knight Riders to Move to up to No. 1 Position