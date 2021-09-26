RCB vs MI IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 live score, IPL Live Match Today, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, RCB vs MI 2021: HAT-TRICK! Harshal Patel picks up the first hat-trick of IPL 2021 as he removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in three successive deliveries. Courtesy, Harshal's four-for and Yuzvendra Chahal's 3/11 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in match 39 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (51) and Glenn Maxwell (56) power Bangalore to 165/6 vs Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah's triple strikes rock Bangalore in the death overs against Mumbai. Kohli has also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Earlier, TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai.