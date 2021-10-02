RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RCB vs PBKS at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In Match 48 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Sunday afternoon – Royal Challengers Bangalore will turn up against Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to inch closer to securing a playoff berth when they clash with Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Sunday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points.

Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders. With their five-wicket victory over KKR, Punjab Kings too kept alive their prospects of making the playoffs, even though they are down at fifth position with 12 points after five wins and seven reverses.

Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs PBKS Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 48 match toss between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

RCB vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul, Kona Srikar-Bharat

Batters – Devdutt Padikkal, Aiden Markram, Virat Kohli (VC)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, George Garton

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Kona Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Lokesh Rahul (C/k), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

