Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Sharjah

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of  IPL 2021, Match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the 48th match of the IPL 2021 and sealed their play-off berth, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. With this win, RCB now have 16 points and became the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to the last four stages. Riding on Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire fifty (57 off 33 balls), Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 164 for 7 in 20 overs. Apart from Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal also played a vital knock of 40 runs for RCB.Also Read - LIVE KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 49 Today Latest Updates: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha Depart Cheaply; Kolkata Knight Riders Spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad's Start

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live score today, RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RCB vs PBKS live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match, RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of the match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal Star in RCB's Passage Into IPL Play-off With 6-run Win Over Punjab Kings

Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 49: Captain, Playing 11s - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: And it’s done and dusted at Sharjah as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings to seal a place in IPL 2021 playoffs. Excellent final over from Harshal Patel as he defended 19 runs easily in the final over and also executed a run-out. PBKS 158/6 in 20 overs as RCB win by 6 runs

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: A very good penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj as only 8 runs came from it. Punjab Kings are under immense pressure here now as 19 are required from the final over. PBKS 146/5 in 19 overs

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: A good over for Punjab Kings as 10 runs came from it. Shahrukh Khan is looking in decent touch and he is going to be the key for Punjab here. Punjab need 27 runs in the last two overs. Mohammed Siraj to bowl the penultimate over. PBKS 138/5 in 18 overs

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! And the collapse continues Aiden Markram is walking back towards the pavilion. Royal Challengers Bangalore are all over Punjab Kings here. George Garton gets his first wicket of the day and it was a crucial one. PBKS 128/5 in 17 overs

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again as this time he gets the better of Sarfaraz Khan and castled him for a golden duck. Punjab Kings are once again throwing the match away. PBKS 121/4 in 15.4 overs

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! A VERY BIG BLOW! Mayank Agarwal is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 57 runs. And once again none of Punjab openers batted till the end of the chase. Mayank tried to play the sweep shot and just managed an edge to it. PBKS 114/3 in 15.2 overs

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: Mohammed Siraj has not been up to the mark tonight as he once again leaked 11 runs from the over. Both Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal are the same kind of players and they both have to complement each other to earn crucial points for their team. PBKS 113/2 in 15 overs

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! Nicholas Pooran’s horror show in IPL 2021 continues as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him for just 3. Punjab Kings need to stabilize as early as possible as they had lost the plot many times in chase after a bright start. PBKS 100/2 in 13 overs

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: A very tight over from Harshal Patel as only two runs came from it. RCB need to put pressure on the batsmen to take some risks as one or two wickets from here will pull them back in the game. PBKS 94/1 in 12 overs