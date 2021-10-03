Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Sharjah

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021, Match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the 48th match of the IPL 2021 and sealed their play-off berth, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. With this win, RCB now have 16 points and became the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to the last four stages. Riding on Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire fifty (57 off 33 balls), Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 164 for 7 in 20 overs. Apart from Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal also played a vital knock of 40 runs for RCB.Also Read - LIVE KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 49 Today Latest Updates: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha Depart Cheaply; Kolkata Knight Riders Spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad's Start

