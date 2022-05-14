Mumbai: Jonny Bairstow gave a glimpse of why he is highly rated in the shortest format of the game on Friday at the Brabourne stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opening the batting, Bairstow got Punjab off to a rollicking start as he hammered a whirlwind 66 off 29 balls. His 29-ball stay was laced with seven sixes and four boundaries. Claiming that it was ‘one of those days’, Bairstow said playing for England and IPL are completely different commodities.Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Emulates Harpreet Brar's Celebration After Punjab Beat Bangalore; See Viral PIC

"It's one of those days. A couple of those come off and it's your day. Many quality bowlers in the IPL and sometimes you've got to try and get them off their lengths (taking on Josh). It's a completely different commodity, playing with England and playing here. Stats would suggest I quite enjoy opening the batting. The bats are very good, I must admit," Bairstow said at the post-match presentation when awarded man of the match.

With the 54-run win, Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323. RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)