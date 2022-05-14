Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s form is a concern for everybody. After another failure on Friday against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium, Kohli just added more concern for plaudits and fans. He got a good start but found himself unlucky as he was dismissed in an unlucky fashion. Stating that he looked positive and aggressive against Punjab, RCB coach Mike Hesson has reacted after Kohli’s 20 off 14 balls against Punjab and reckoned that fortune has not gone his way.Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Emulates Harpreet Brar's Celebration After Punjab Beat Bangalore; See Viral PIC

"Virat, I thought, looked very good today," Hesson said in the post match press conference. "He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again it hits the other side of the thigh pad and goes down and he gets a single. He hasn't had a huge amount of huge fortune especially when he has got himself set, when he has got himself in. He is as frustrated as anybody. We thought today was going to be the day."

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings buried Royal Challengers Bangalore under a deluge of runs as they kept their play-off hopes alive with 54-run victory, riding on superb half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Earlier, Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) propelled Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.