Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede stadium on Tuesday and it promises to be a humdinger, thanks to the superstars both sides possess. While Royals have not put a foot wrong thus far, the Royal Challengers would like to make this a memorable campaign under the new leadership of Faf Du Plessis. The premier batter gave a pep talk to his side ahead of the crucial game against the Royals.

He asked all players to try and chip in and not rely on one superstar inning. He said that will happen but as of now, getting over the line is the key. Faf spoke while others listened to him. Here is the video:



The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred.

He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep