Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RCB vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another high-voltage battle of Indian Premier League 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the match no. 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Dream11 IPL RCB vs RR match will begin at 3.30 PM IST – October 3. The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers. Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got their strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The ground here too is on the bigger side and Royals’ experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making their first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday. Also Read - Dream11 IPL Live Score Online CSK vs SRH: Warner Wins Toss, Opts to Bat

Since they have a settled overseas players’ combination, one possible change in the eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game. Here is the Indian Premier League Dream11 Guru Tips and RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs RR Probable XIs IPL 2020. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni Surpasses Suresh Raina to Become Most-Capped Player in IPL

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 3. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match 16 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 3

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers (VC), Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

RCB vs RR SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RR Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.