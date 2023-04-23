Bangalore vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Bangalore vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 32: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 3:30 PM IST April 23, Sunday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 32
Match Details
Match: RCB vs RR, Match 32, IPL
Date & Time: April 23, 3:30 PM
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson(vc)
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(c)
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
