RCB vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Field; Jason Holder Debuts For Lucknow

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2022: Experience in Rajasthan Royals Bowling Attack is Invaluable, Says Jos Buttler

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. Also Read - IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Can Help Shreyas Iyer in Leadership Role, Says KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum

The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred.

He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs.

After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front. Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs RR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 12 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler(C), Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Willey, Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal(VC)

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

RCB vs RR Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

