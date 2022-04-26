RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 39 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 26, Tuesday

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first ball duck in the competition. Also Read - RCB vs RR Match Prediction Video: Close Fight Between These Two Teams | Playing 11 Bengaluru vs Rajasthan

RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game. While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan have had two successive wins and are one of the in-form teams this season. Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Need To Lose Their Calm And Adopt The Ambati Rayudu Approach

While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time. Du Plessis, the highest run-scorer for his team, has blown hot and cold with the willow but remains a vital cog for the team.

Karthik too with his hitting abilities is playing the finisher’s role to near perfection. They are up against Rajasthan’s varied attack, led by Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli in the past with the delivery that comes in. Prasidh Krishna and the spin duo of wily Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can also pose problems for the RCB batters. Chahal, with 18 wickets so far, can turn the game on its head. Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs RR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 39 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

RCB vs RR Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Faf du Plesis.