RCB vs RR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 16 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 22 Thursday:

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would be overwhelming favourites when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli and Co have not put a foot wrong this season and have been the team to beat. The Rajasthan franchise has had a disappointing season thus far and they would like to get back to winning ways after a loss against Chennai Super Kings.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 22.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sanju Samson (VC), AB de Villiers

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Manan Vohra, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounder – Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris

Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Harshal Patel

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs RR SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

