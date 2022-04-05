Mumbai: Faf Du Plessis took over as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli decided to step as the leader. With a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders, Faf joined RCB at Rs 7 Cr. Ahead of RCB’s big game against Rajasthan Royals, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a massive comment on the new RCB captain. Being brutally honest, Akhtar said that he did not find anything in Faf’s style of captaincy.Also Read - Faf Du Plessis Pep Talk Ahead of IPL Game is Unmissable; Watch VIRAL Video

Akhtar while speaking on Sportskeeda, said: "Virat has quit leadership and Du Plessis has taken over, so he will lead in his own way. I am not a huge fan of Faf du Plessis because I don't see anything (special) in his captaincy."

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep