Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Praises Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell After RCB’s Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Praises Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell After RCB’s Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals

With the win over Rajasthan Royals, RCB move up to fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis shared a century stand against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli heaped high praise on Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prevailed by seven runs against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, stand-in-skipper Kohli was out on the first ball of the match but Du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell’s (77) century stand threatened to take RCB to a massive total before Rajasthan Royals fought back to restrict them to 189/9.

You may like to read

In reply, Rajasthan Royals managed 182/6 in 20 overs to suffer their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2023. Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls, which was the third time the pair crossed 100-run mark in seven matches so far this season.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell had put on 115 runs from 50 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and 126 from 61 balls against Chennai Super Kings. “The counter-attack from Maxi and Faf was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day.

“Maxi took the game away in just four overs. We thought 160 might be enough but the way they batted helped us to 190,” Kohli said after the game. Du Plessis extended his overall tally to 405 runs in just seven matches with his fifth half-century — the most for any batter so far.

On the other hand, Maxwell struck his third fifty of this IPL. Kohli also gave an update that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood might be available from the next game before praising Mohammed Siraj, whose is currently the Purple Cap holder.

“Running in with the new ball he (Siraj) shows that intent, he has the Purple Cap and for good reason. He’s leading the attack and hopefully Josh comes in next game. He always bowls the tough overs, not easy at Chinnaswamy.

“He’s closed out games against DC and today as well. Whenever Hazlewood comes in, we might look like a different attack,” added Kohli. RCB next play Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 26.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.