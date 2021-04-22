Live Score and Updates Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RCB have played dominant cricket so far in the season and have won all three matches of theirs in comprehensive ways. Their bowling attacking is finally doing some wonders for them with the additions of Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel. In the batting, Glenn Maxwell’s inclusion has given a breath of fresh air to the line-up which is not dependant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. On the other hand, nothing is going in Rajasthan Royals favour. First, they lost Ben Stokes to finger injury now Liam Livingstone has also left the season midway due to bubble fatigue. Rajasthan looked out of balance so far in this season. While against RCB, they have the advantage of playing their earlier matches at Wankhede. Also Read - IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Match 16 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Time For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live score today, RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RCB vs RR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match, RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Mumbai here. Also Read - "Felt Like Home Since Day 1": Glenn Maxwell on His New Franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore