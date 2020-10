RCB vs SRH 11Wickets Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 11Wickets Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, 11Wickets Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's RCB vs SRH at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the 52nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to confirm their playoff berth when they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad who desperately need a win.

RCB vs SRH 11Wickets Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST – October 31.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs SRH Suggested 11Wickets Team

David Warner (captain), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Joshua Phillipe, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder (12th man)

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh

