RCB vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s RCB vs SRH at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: It’s that time of the season when every match, every victory, every defeat counts. With every match, the playoffs scenario changes. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at a relatively comfortable spot but a defeat against confident Sunrisers Hyderabad will dent their playoffs prospects. RCB have lost their previous two matches and SRH registered a crushing win over one of the top performers Delhi Capitals. David Warner’s men are brimming with confidence and they will fancy their chances against a shaky looking RCB. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs RR, Today's Match 50 Live Updates, Abu Dhabi: Rahul, Gayle Dominate After Archer's Early Strike

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST – October 31. Also Read - KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - KXIP vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs SRH Suggested Dream11 Team

David Warner (captain), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Joshua Phillipe, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.