BLR vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BLR vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 – two teams in contrasting forms Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash against each other on Wednesday. The VIVO IPL BLR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the play-offs and now their main aim is to finish in the top 2 positions at the points table. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the weakest team of the seasons by far as they are already out of the playoff race. RCB will play more fearless cricket in the remaining group stage games as they have already sealed the place in play-offs while Sunrisers also have nothing to lose now.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52 match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BLR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC)

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

BLR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

BLR vs SRH Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik

