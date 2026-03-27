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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Will RAIN play spoilsport in opening match

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Will RAIN play spoilsport in opening match

IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad may witness partially cloudy weather and chances of rain in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Will RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match be washed out by rain on Saturday? (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go up against Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Top grade cricket is returning to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time after nearly a year in the aftermath of the deadly stampede in June which led to the loss of 11 lives.

But fans in Bengaluru will have one eye on the weather in the city as they hope to see Virat Kohli’s RCB in action for the first time after becoming champions in the Indian Premier League last year. RCB’s last IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue in the IPL 2025 was totally washed out due to rain. Fans will be the hoping that that the same thing doesn’t repeat on Saturday evening.

In what will be worrying signs for the IPL fans, the weather prediction for Bengaluru on Saturday looks gloomy. Partly cloudy weather is predicted for the Capital city of Karnataka on the day of the IPL 2026 opener.

The temperature on Saturday evening will be around 22 degrees Celsius with humidity around 67 per cent. There will be 53 per cent cloud cover on Saturday evening with around 6 per cent possibility of rain.

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Check Bengaluru weather prediction for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match HERE…

Is there provision of Reserve Day in IPL 2026 matches?

There is no provision of Reserve Day in the league matches of the IPL 2026 season. Both teams have to play a minimum of 5 over each for it to constitute a match.

If a minimum of 5 overs cannot be completed by both teams then the game will be abandoned and both sides will be awarded one point each from the contest. RCB and SRH have faced off 25 times in the past in the Indian Premier League with the reigning IPL champions winning 11 matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious on 13 occasions.

One match between RCB and SRH has been washed out due to rain and it came back in IPL 2017 season in Hyderabad. In the IPL 2025 season, SRH hammered Kohli’s RCB by 42 runs with Ishan Kishan scoring an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls to power Kavya Maran’s side to 231 for 6.

In reply, RCB were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs with opener Phil Salt top-scoring with 62 off 32 balls and Kohli scoring 43 off 25 balls.

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