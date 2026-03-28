Home

Sports

RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohlis Bengaluru set to kick off title defence in style

live

RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru set to kick off title defence in style

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horn against Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 season opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 (Photo: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru/sunrisershyd

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 season is all set to kick off with a high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today on Saturday, March 28.

For Bengaluru, this will be a special game as they will step onto the field as defending champions for the first time in franchise history, but the occasion also carries deep emotion. This will be the first match at Chinnaswamy following the tragic June 2025 stampede that claimed the lives of 11 RCB supporters. In their memory, the franchise has taken a heartwarming step as they will keep 11 seats permanently unoccupied as a tribute.

All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, as RCB will aim to begin their title defence on a winning note as they chase a second IPL trophy. Meanwhile, Hyderabad come into the contest without regular skipper Pat Cummins, with Ishan Kishan stepping in to lead the side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Predicted Playing XI:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.