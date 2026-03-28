  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohlis Bengaluru set to kick off title defence in style
live

RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru set to kick off title defence in style

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horn against Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 season opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published date india.com Published: March 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL, IPL 2026, IPL live score, IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony, RCB Vs SRH, RCB Vs SRH Live Score, RCB Vs SRH Score, Bengaluru vs Hyderabad, RCB Vs SRH playing 11, RCB Vs SRH players list, RCB Vs SRH prediction, RCB Vs SRH head to head records, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB Vs SRH pitch report, RCB Vs SRH weather report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru, Bengaluru weather, RCB Vs SRH on JIO Hotstar, RCB Vs SRH livestreaming, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sakib Hussain, Smaran Ravichandran, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Indian Premier League, IPL news, Cricket news
RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026 (Photo: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru/sunrisershyd

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 season is all set to kick off with a high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today on Saturday, March 28.

For Bengaluru, this will be a special game as they will step onto the field as defending champions for the first time in franchise history, but the occasion also carries deep emotion. This will be the first match at Chinnaswamy following the tragic June 2025 stampede that claimed the lives of 11 RCB supporters. In their memory, the franchise has taken a heartwarming step as they will keep 11 seats permanently unoccupied as a tribute.

All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, as RCB will aim to begin their title defence on a winning note as they chase a second IPL trophy. Meanwhile, Hyderabad come into the contest without regular skipper Pat Cummins, with Ishan Kishan stepping in to lead the side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Predicted Playing XI:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari

Live Updates

  • Mar 28, 2026 5:04 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: All eyes will be on star Indian player Ishan Kishan, who has been appointed as SRH captain for a few games in Pat Cummins’ absence.

  • Mar 28, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Fans will be in a frenzy as star player Virat Kohli is set to return to the field after a while.

  • Mar 28, 2026 4:40 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: The opening match is exciting because fan-favourite RCB are coming in as the defending champions in IPL 2026.

  • Mar 28, 2026 4:28 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 202: Talking about the head-to-head , Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the edge over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their head-to-head record as they have 13 wins compared to Bengaluru’s 11, while two encounters have ended without a result.

  • Mar 28, 2026 4:17 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 202: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has called off the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League as a mark of respect for the 11 fans who lost their live in the stampede incident during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title celebration

  • Mar 28, 2026 4:03 PM IST
    RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 202: Hello, and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2026 season opener. Stay tuned for live scores and updates as Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 7.30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 28 March (Saturday).

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.