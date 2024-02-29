Top Recommended Stories

  • RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals End Bangalore’s Winning Run
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals End Bangalore’s Winning Run

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: In reply to Delhi Capitals' 194/5, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 169/9 in 20 overs.

Updated: February 29, 2024 11:34 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals broke Royal Challengers Bangalore’s winning streak on Thursday, winning by 25 runs in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Opener Shafali Verma made a fluent 50 off 31 balls to steer Delhi Capitals to a hefty 194 for five after being asked to bat. RCB could not get over the line despite Smriti Mandhana’s sublime 74 off 43 balls and ended with 169 for nine in 20 overs. It was RCB’s first loss of the season.

Live Updates

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:46 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: More RCB wickets tumble. Jess Jonassen takes the wicket of Sophie Molineux in the first ball of the final over. Jonassen gets her second of the over as Simran Singh Bahadur is caught out. RCB 168/8

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:44 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Another RCB wicket goes down. as S Meghana is run out for 36. Pressure is mounting on RCB. RCB 167/6 (19)

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:36 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Another wicket for Delhi Capitals as Georgia Wareham perishes cheaply. RCB 150/4 (17). RCB need 45 off the last three overs.

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:25 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Richa Ghosh has shots in her armoury but she fells for just 19. RCB are loosing their plot here. RCB 138/3 (15.1)

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:12 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: OUTTT!!!! Smriti Mandhana makes some room and tries to slice a Marizzane Kappdelivery but gets bowled instead. Huge wicket for Delhi Capitals. RCB 112/2 (12)

  • Feb 29, 2024 10:08 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: 100 comes up for RCB in the most beautiful fashion with a four off Smriti Mandhana. If she continues like this, we can see the first WPL century tonight.

  • Feb 29, 2024 9:56 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: OUTTT!!!! Arundhati Reddy gets Delhi Capitals the first breakthrough as Sophie Devine holes out to Jess Jonassen. RCB 77/1 (8.3)

  • Feb 29, 2024 9:52 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Time for Sophie Devine to open her arms as the New Zealand skipper hits back-to-back sixes Minnu Mani. RCB 75/0 (8)

  • Feb 29, 2024 9:49 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Fifty for Smriti Mandhana with a couple. Brilliant knock under pressure.

  • Feb 29, 2024 9:38 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Out of the team’s 45, Smriti Mandhana has alone scored 43 while Sophie Devine contributing only 2 so far. This proves Mandhana’s domination against the opposition. RCB 45/0 (5)

