RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals End Bangalore’s Winning Run

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: In reply to Delhi Capitals' 194/5, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 169/9 in 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals broke Royal Challengers Bangalore’s winning streak on Thursday, winning by 25 runs in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Opener Shafali Verma made a fluent 50 off 31 balls to steer Delhi Capitals to a hefty 194 for five after being asked to bat. RCB could not get over the line despite Smriti Mandhana’s sublime 74 off 43 balls and ended with 169 for nine in 20 overs. It was RCB’s first loss of the season.

