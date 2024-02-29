Top Recommended Stories

  RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Devine Strikes, Capsey Joins Shafali
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Devine Strikes, Capsey Joins Shafali

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from RCB vs DC encounter.

Updated: February 29, 2024 7:56 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE: Having won both their opening matches in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to make it three wins in a row against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Unlike the previous season, RCB look to be a formidable side this year. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who have one win and a loss, are coming after beating UP Warriorz in their last match.

RCB-W vs DC-W Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Live Updates

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: OUTTTTT!!! Sophie Devine gives RCB the first breakthrough as Meg Lanning is caught by Georgia Wareham. Alice Capsey comes to the crease. DC 28/1

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning have got good understanding while opening the batting for Delhi Capitals last year. They have carried on the same this year with a century stand already this year.

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: BANGGG!!! Shafali Varma slaps a Sophie Devine delivery for a six. DC 14/0 (2)

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:38 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: DROPPED!!! Shafali Varma goes for the big hit, gets a top edge but Shreyanka Patil drops a sitter. Everybody in the stadium is shell-shocked. DC 8/0 (1)

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are at the crease. Renuka Singh will open the attack for RCB.

  • Feb 29, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to field. RCB will miss Ellyse Perry due to illness. Nadine de Klerk makes her RCB debut.

  • Feb 29, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: We are just a few moments away from the toss. The pitch looks good despite there are a few cracks. Batters will have to use their feet while attempting long shots.

  • Feb 29, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: RCB have been on a role this year with all the batters baring Sophie Devine, chipping in with useful contributions. For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues have been among runs.

  • Feb 29, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to Match No.7 between RCB and Delhi Capitals. Unlike last year, RCB started by winning both their opening encounters while Delhi Capitals won one and lost one so far in WPL 2024.

