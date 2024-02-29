Home

RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Devine Strikes, Capsey Joins Shafali

RCB Vs DC, WPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Devine Strikes, Capsey Joins Shafali

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from RCB vs DC encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 LIVE: Having won both their opening matches in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to make it three wins in a row against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Unlike the previous season, RCB look to be a formidable side this year. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who have one win and a loss, are coming after beating UP Warriorz in their last match.

RCB-W vs DC-W Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

